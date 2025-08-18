War-Torn Myanmar To Hold First General Election Since 2021 Coup

Myanmar will begin its general election on December 28, its military government announced, in a phased poll widely condemned as a sham that will be used to entrench the junta’s power.

This will be the first vote since the junta seized power in a bloody coup in 2021, and imprisoned democratically elected leader Aung San Sung Kyi.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war since, with deadly battles between the military and ethnic armed groups, many of whom have said they would not permit voting in their areas.

Previous plans to hold an election were repeatedly delayed as the military has struggled to contain an opposition insurgency which has gained control over much of the country, reports the BBC.

Some 55 parties have registered for the polls, state media said Monday, adding that nine of them plan to compete for seats nationwide.