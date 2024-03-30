War, Spirit, Baddo, others in action as GOtv Boxing Night returns May 1

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have an- nounced that the 31st edition of the premier boxing event will hold on May 1. In a statement released on Friday, the company said the event, scheduled for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos will feature seven national bouts. The biggest fight on the night will be the 10-round West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight ti- tle clash between the cracking pair of Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, which is deemed as the biggest possible match-up in the category.

Also scheduled for the night is a national welterweight challenge be- tween Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses. Similarly in action at the show will be the national flyweight champion, Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt, who will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a national challenge bout. The super featherweight category will see a challenge fight between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo, with Emmanuel Abimbola facing off with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category.

In other clashes, Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; while Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu will confront Yusuf Ogunbumi in the light welterweight category.