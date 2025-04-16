War Risk Insurance: Ship Owners Slam Extra Cost Under New Premium

Share

Importers are to pay more on their cargoes transiting from other ports to Nigeria as Documentary Committee of Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) reviewed and approved new charges on War Risk Clauses to reflect changes in the geopolitical challenges facing the shipping industry.

Also, a new way of calculating the extra freight has been introduced in the subclause. BIMCO is an international organisation representing over 2,000 members in over 130 countries.

With Red Sea transits unavoidable for anyone using the Suez Canal in either direction, a hijack and a spate of missile and drone assaults on commercial tonnage launched by the Houthi faction in control of western Yemen led to a further spike in.

As at 2024, Nigeria was paying $500 million annually as War Risk Insurance (WRI) premium on cargoes transiting to Nigeria from other countries as the cost are being passed by liners to shippers.

A number of liner companies initially asked customers for a war risk surcharge, typically of the order of $40-$50 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs).

Maersk has decided to levy a transit disruption surcharge of up to $450 per container to cover its costs. The surcharge was instituted by the international shipping companies in the era of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and militancy in the Niger-Delta but Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) called for the end of the surcharge slammed on Nigeriabound cargoes by the international shipping cartel.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, sought the removal of the surcharge, noting that money was being collected when there was no incidence of piracy or attack on Nigerian waters.

However, the Chairperson of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee, Nicholas Fell explained that the committee reviewed the existing BIMCO War Risk Clauses and agreed on the updated versions for Voyage Charter Parties 2025 (VOYWAR 2025) and the BIMCO War Risk Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025 (CONWARTIME 2025).

He added that a revision of BIMCO’s War Cancellation Clause 2004 was also considered but the subcommittee decided that the clause is fit for purpose.

Fell explained: “We consistently revise our clauses to ensure they are up to date for this global industry. The revisions to the War Risks Clauses are essential to accurately reflect the dynamics of conflicts today, not least the war in Ukraine and recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.”

The subcommittee working on the revisions ahead of the Documentary Committee has also discussed war risk insurance aspects and addressed topics such as the responsibility for premium payment and transparency of the premium payable by charterers to the owners.

According to Fell, the premium payment was the additional premium payable for entering into a high-risk area such as the Rea Sea at times when the Houthis have targeted commercial ships in the area, noting that the revision was to ensure clarity and balance in the additional premiums charged by ship owners.

Also, he stressed that the subcommittee had introduced a new calculation method for additional freight addressed in the War Risks Clause for Voyage Charter Parties, saying that the aim was to improve its commercial viability and make the calculation suitable for situations requiring re-routing due to unsafe passage and not only due to unsafe load or unsafe discharge ports.

Also, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO, Stinne Taiger Ivo, said: “In revising our War Risk Clauses, our focus has been on the constant challenges and threats to the way our industry operates.

However, we have at the same time aimed to introduce as few changes to the clauses as possible, as they are widely used and recognized within the industry.”

Findings revealed that the 100 miles threshold has been removed and amended to an “estimated time and/or extra expenses incurred or saved” calculation method. Reason for this amendment being that the previous method was considered disproportionate.

The new method introduced is considered common practice in the industry and it introduces a new documentation requirement for the owners.

Furthermore, this approach has been formed as the basis for discussions to facilitate a balanced solution with a fair and reasonable result.

