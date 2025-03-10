War Risk Insurance: Nigeria Seeks End To Premium Surcharge

Share

Following improved security measures put in place in Nigeria’s coastal waters, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called for the abolition of war risk insurance surcharge on vessels coming into the shores of the country, saying the region, including the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), is now safer.

Nigeria pays a minimum of $400 million annually in war risk premiums, despite improvements in maritime security in the past four to five years.

Additionally, from 2020 to 2023, Nigeria-bound vessels paid an estimated $620 million in war-risk insurance premiums. The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, while speaking at the mid-term review of the Danish Maritime Security Project facilitated by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Ghana, said with Nigeria’s massive investment in the Marítime Security Architecture also known as Deep Blue Project, the surcharge should have stopped on Nigerian bound vessels as the GoG is now safer for shipping.

According to Mobereola, who was represented by the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Chidi Ofodile, there has been no piracy incident on Nigeria’s coastal water or the Gulf of Guinea since 2022.

He, however, said that the agency sought the Danish Government and other international organisations’ support to end the war risk surcharge on Nigeriabound vessels.

“Given the commitment NIMASA and the investment the Federal Government of Nigeria has made in maritime security to ensure almost zero incidents of piracy and robbery within the Gulf of Guinea in the past four or five years, there’s no reason for the current War Risk Insurance premium paid by vessels coming down this area.

“We expect that, given the commitment we’ve made as an agency and as a country, that the War Risk Insurance premium ought to have come down.”

“So, with this cooperation we seek with the Danish Government, we expect that premium and freight costs and other issues will have to be addressed by the international community.”

Dr Mobereola, however, urged the Danish government to ensure that war risk surcharges are lifted on Nigerianbound vessels, saying the responsibility of lifting such sanctions shouldn’t be left to the private sector.

“When sanctions come from Europe and America or international communities generally, it comes from the government, but when we seek some response from them as in considering what investments we’ve made and achievements, concrete, verifiable achievements made so far, they now explain that those insurance companies are private companies.

“That distinction doesn’t make sense. If it is clear to the world that we’ve done our bit, then the world must respond. We will, however, engage the Danish government and the international communities on this sir,” the DG said.

Meanwhile, the global marine insurance market is doing well with premium volume in 2023 standing at $38.9 billion, up 8.7 per cent on 2022, the highest growth rate in the last 10 years.

This trend is underpinned by the intensification of trade on a global scale, the increase in the value of insured vessels, and the consolidation of the offshore sector, which is benefiting from a stable environment.

By the end of August 2024, 18 per cent of the world fleet was owned by China. Greece and Japan come second and third, with 16 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Over the past five years, from 2019 to 2023, the marine insurance market has seen a 35.54 per cent growth in underwriting.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

