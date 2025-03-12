War Risk Insurance: Nigeria Loses N2.25trn To Foreign Insurers

Share

After it was exited from the list of piracy prone countries in 2022 by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), Nigeria still paid over $1.5 billion in the last three years to Lloyd’s of London, Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Insurance and other foreign insurance firms.

Findings revealed that the Nigeria paid $500 million premium annually on War Risk Insurance (WRI) on cargoes transiting to Nigeria from other countries as the cost are being passed by liners to shippers.

War risk insurance is the premium charged to protect against losses from events like piracy, armed robbery and terrorism.

The surcharge was instituted by the international shipping companies in the era of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and militancy in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The WRI has two components: war risk liability, which covers people and items inside the craft and is calculated based on the indemnity amount, and war risk hull, which covers the craft itself and is calculated based on the value of the craft.

It was revealed that the liners slammed as much as $455,000 on the cost of each voyage for a brand new $130 million Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) and £525,000 a trip for a brand new $150 million container ships.

Also, it was gathered that Maersk had decided to levy a transit disruption surcharge of up to $450 per container to cover its costs and indemnity (P&I) insurance companies, while some liners asked customers for a war risk sur – charge of between $40 and $50 per 20 feet container.

However, despite these changes and the global campaign of Nigeria to end the surcharge, the international shipping companies have refused to stop it.

Miffed by this, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) called for the end of the surcharge slammed on Nigeria- bound cargoes by the international shipping cartel.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, sought the removal of the surcharge when he hosted delegation from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the agency’s headquarters.

The Danish team has come to NIMASA to deepen its capacity training initiative with the agency.

Mobereola, who was represented by Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the agency, Chudi Offodile, requested the Danish Government and the international community to intervene and prevail on the international shipping cartel to end the surcharge, given the commitment and huge investments made by Nigeria to maritime security and the relative peace in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, Nigeria had invested a huge resources into the maritime security in the country and the region through its Deep Blue Project that had decapitated piracy and armed robbery in the region.

Mobereola declared that the international shipping community owes the country a duty by reciprocating its gesture towards the commitment to security in the region by removing the war risk insurance surcharge.

He explained: “Given the commitment of NIMASA and the Federal government to maritime security that ensured almost zero incidents of piracy and armed robbery within the Gulf of Guinea in the last four to five years, there is absolutely no reason for the current war risk insurance premium on Nigeria- bound cargo.

We expect that the surcharge ought to have gone. “With the cooperation we seek with the Danish government, we expect that the war risk insurance premium and freight costs and other related issues will have to be addressed by the international community.”

However, the Head of the Danish delegation, Kristin Skov- Spilling, who is the special technical director of evaluation, leaning and quality in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, declared that there was little or nothing the Government of Denmark could do on the war risk insurance premium because the insurance companies were private entities.

However, the director general expressed disappointment at the response of the Danish delegation team leader, saying such distinction does not make sense, saying when sanctions come from Europe, America or the international community, they come from their governments.

He noted: “But when we seek some response from them considering investment we had made and concrete achievements recorded ,they now say insurance companies are private companies.

That distinction doesn’t make sense. It is clear to the world that we have done our bit and the world must respond.” Recall that the agency had complained that it was Nigerian bound vessels were being charged with payment of WRI by P&I Insurance companies, noting that money was being collected when there was no incidence of piracy or attack on Nigerian waters.

Mebereola said: “We are going to seat together and approach the insurance companies, the likes of Lloyd’s and others, and ask them questions as to why we are being compared to Sudan and Somalia when there has not been War in Nigeria since 1966; why are they charging us on the same premium?

