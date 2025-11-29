Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in a high-profile Premier League clash on Sunday in west London, with both sides heading into the game in excellent form.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea sthave won five of their last six league matches and are coming from an emphatic 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have now won three straight matches in all competitions without conceding. The fixture presents one of their biggest tests yet, as they aim to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to just three points. Arsenal, however, look formidable.

Mikel Arteta’s men defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, only days after their 4-1 demolition of Tottenham in the North London derby.

With key players returning from injury, the Gunners appear stronger than ever and are widely tipped to push further ahead in both domestic and European campaigns.

A win at Stamford Bridge would send them nine points clear of what many consider their main title rivals. Cole Palmer is racing to be fit, training with protective support after a fractured toe.

Maresca remains without Levi Colwill for the rest of the season, while Romeo Lavia is also unavailable. Reece James may continue at right-back with Malo Gusto partnering Moisés Caicedo in midfield — a combination that worked well against Liverpool.

João Pedro is expected to return to the starting lineup, while youngster Estevão is pushing for a place in attack. Arteta has an abundance of options again as his squad regains fitness.

Cristián Mosquera impressed in midweek, while Riccardo Calafiori, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli all made strong contributions off the bench. Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz are close to returning, and captain Martin Ødegaard is expected to feature again.

Leandro Trossard is a doubt after limping off against Bayern. Gabriel Magalhães remains sidelined for several weeks, meaning Piero Hincapié will continue in central defence and Mikel Merino may again operate in an advanced role. Both teams enter the match in a confident mood after big Champions League wins.

Arsenal remain slight favourites on paper, but Chelsea’s recent form suggests a tight, hard- fought contest at the Stamford Bridge