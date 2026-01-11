The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to conduct thorough profiling of all foreigners residing in the country with a view to identifying potential terrorists hiding within Nigerian communities as part of efforts to combat terrorism in the country.

The Secretary General of the Conference, Archbishop Chivir Chianson, stated this during an interview in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Archbishop Chianson emphasized that the import of the initiative was to fish out fleeing terrorists, urging security operatives to also identify and deport foreigners living illegally in the country.

He called for increased inter-border security measures with neighbouring countries, and advocated for support and better incentives for security forces to enhance their efforts and boost their morale in combating insecurity.

Archbishop Chianson recommended the use of digital technology by security operatives to track the movement of criminal elements and address the proliferation of firearms in the country.

He condemned terrorism and called on the Nigerian government to collaborate with the United States in tracing terrorism financiers and bringing to justice those sponsoring terrorism activities in the country.

The Cleric highlighted the propensity for strategic security partnerships with neighbouring nations as a necessary ingredient to confront terrorism in the region.

Reflecting on the year 2025, the Archbishop expressed optimism for a prosperous future, urging Nigerians to trust in the Nigerian dream and refrain from undermining their leaders.

Archbishop Chianson commended President Bola Tinubu for his timely response to the Yelewata Community attack and encouraged citizens to transform challenges into opportunities.

With regards to the new tax law, the Archbishop emphasized the importance of adhering to established rules and processes, recommending that all concerns and grievances be addressed through proper channels.

Despite the criticisms that have greeted the new tax law, he noted that Nigeria’s tax system remains comparatively low and called for prudent management of the nation’s resources to build trust among citizens.

Archbishop Chianson, who is also the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, commended the Federal Government for the ongoing infrastructural developments, highlighting the potential for growth and opportunities in Nigeria.