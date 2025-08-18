War On Drugs: More Work For NDLEA

Hard drugs continue to torment the nation through the growing number of users and dealers who seem to be enjoying an upper hand in a society troubled by all forms of crime. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) needs support now, more than ever before to stem this menace.

It goes beyond junkies parading the green light areas of inner cities and remote villages, it is glaring that the rich, the poor, females and even children are involved. President Bola Tinubu should declare a national emergency in a renewed fight against illicit substances.

By taking this desirable bold move, signals would be sent to barons, couriers and their sponsors who may be hiding in high offices around the polity. Regularly, the NDLEA posted photographs of suspects through press statements. We are disturbed that no segment of the society is spared.

On August 3, 2025, Adefolusho Olashele, a selfpromoted General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, was arrested after service in the Lekki part of Lagos. Everything about the man raises eyebrows. He bears a pseudonym, ‘Abbas Ajakaiye’, which could easily explain his background as a Muslim.

Olashele moves in and out of Nigeria, using the sea route, from Ghana to Togo, passing through Benin Republic before floating into Nigeria. The suspect had been on the wanted list of the agency for some time before running out of luck. The dynamics are changing. Couriers try to play smart by diverting from the usual international destinations from Nigerian airports.

Instead of boarding flights to Ethiopia, Brazil and the Middle East, they move to countries like Gabon, Guinea Equatorial, Cameroon and Ghana. Nneka Nwafor, a lady, was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos trying to ferry 100 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of phenacetin to Guinea Equatorial. Before her, another suspect had hidden 2.60 kilograms of cocaine and 57,420 tramadol pills in 71 vehicle side mirrors but was outsmarted by NDLEA operatives.

This massive killer business does not discriminate. Muslims are involved, Christians do it, all, across ethnic divides and geographical and political boundaries. On August 1, Umaru Aminu, from Gwoza, was arrested at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.

Kabiru Ayinde and Roqeeb Adekanmbi also ran into trouble in Iwo. What these couriers see as normal hustle has destroyed the lives of many citizens and continue to fuel insecurity and other crimes.

Streets are littered with walking corpses whose best were surrendered to hard drugs, from cocaine to heroin. They constitute more danger to society. Drug addicts have names for the various products. Codes help them trade across the counter.

Codeine mixed with different concoctions becomes ‘Gutter Water’. Colorado is the same as ‘Lamba’. Methamphetamine and Ice are one.

When they mention ‘Pills’, it represents Tramadol, Rohypnol and Diazepam, put together. When a gathering begins to speak in slangs like ‘Skunk’ and ‘Skoochies’, it is all about cannabis, codeine and tramadol mixed with alcohol. When a buyer mentions ‘Monkey Tail’, he is high on gin mixed with marijuana.

‘Canada Loud’, ‘Solution’ and ‘Rephnol’ have nothing to do with Canada or Anambra State. Recently, in the Canoe part of Ajao Estate, Lagos and quite close to the airport, an artisan from Benin Republic ignited panic in the neighbourhood. He was nowhere to be found, leaving his clothes by the mouth of the canal.

The fear was that he had drowned following rescue efforts that yielded nothing. After a long search, a soul was shockingly found rustling through the undergrowth. The artisan was in such a useless state after sniffing more than enough of his usual dose.

Pronto, some of his colleagues arranged his return back to the Benin Republic. This is the picture confronting everyone. When Boko Haram fighters behead fellow humans like Salah ram, it has nothing to do with religion. Many of them are into drugs and exhibit no form of natural attributes.

The kidnappers threatening highways, from North to the South, are often junkies. For those who wonder how easy it is for young men to lure and kill ladies, only to flaunt flashy automobiles disguised as Yahoo Yahoo Boys, they should look no further than drugs. Many girls jump at binges, where drinks are laced with illicit substances.

That turns out to be a deadly cocktail. The NDLEA, under Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) owes the nation the responsibility of checking the menace of hard drugs. The Federal Government cannot continue to look away while the country goes down. Most criminal activities stem from this national calamity.

The National Assembly must look into the relevant act setting up the NDLEA. Drug tests have become necessary to sanitise the polity. It must begin from schools, secondary and tertiary, and move to the various political office holders. This is an emergency situation.