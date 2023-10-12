War of Manoeuvre, State Cabinet and NASS

The dividing line between one and significant others as well as the limits one can violate must be the defining factor in Nigeria’s Constitution 5th Alteration (No. 45) Act that forces the submittal of the names of ministers, commissioner-nominees, respectively to the National Assembly (NASS) and State Houses of Assembly for confirmation within 60 days after the date the President or State Governor takes oath of office. But the validity of the constitutional time-frame, meant to guide against any interruptions in the smooth take off of government business as assented by former President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2023, ironically became an indictment on him, justified by his five months’ wait to the constitution of his cabinet after he assumed office in 2015.

The Buhari insensitivity, odd enough that came full circle in the corollary remains the bull’s-eye to the evaluation of his government as inept and slow, resultant to the violation of democratic order, paradoxically, dangerous and inhibitive in a country faced with mounting multiple challenges in economy, politics and security, compellingly to be addressed. And as if Buhari’s flair for debilitating wait and the crippled salutary effects of the coalition of cabinet developmental deliberations, decisions and policies on our democracy were anything, a good capacity route map to healing the nation, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, impeded his cabinet, awkwardly for 60 days, marked ticklish, by the interval between Friday, September 18, 2023 when the maiden meeting of the cabinet was held and July 19, 2023 when the cabinet was, in fact, sworn in.

NASS must come, visiting Adeleke and other state governors in his ilk with another Constitution Alteration Act to impel or compel governors to let the cabinet kick off administration with its first meeting within a constitutionally specified period of time after inauguration. Consequently, and without manoeuvrings geared up by governor’s’ executive fiat, the state cabinet or state executive council (Exco) members will assume real deliberative responsibilities, pace themselves connected to productive results. And they will understand, cabinet participation or involvement stands to be aided by useful information from ‘the cabinet must hold its first meeting’ demands, visibly, in the Osun case, made up of patriotic citizens, other utility sources, considered germane to government and governance, for impact on the governed.

In Osun, the government has a ring of tragic irony around its neck for its political blitzkrieg, putting all manner of obstructions in the way of the state. By the very many paradoxes inherent in the government, utterly unresolved and un- resolvable, appropriating the task of mobilising falsehood against truth, partisan wrangling is drawn out. The government lied, a thundering, ear blocking lie, unpolished from the flotsam and jetsam of damaged truth, detritus of misinformation or disinformation, debris of unprovable allegations, and chunks of noises, uploaded to its public communication management.

Strangely, the lie that came with the most embarrassingly damaging link, reference or comparison to the former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, now Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, was mustered by government’s politicians and politics, untidy; and made worse by Adeleke who openly slammed his cabinet failure to hold its maiden meeting after inauguration, so long a stretch of 60 days wait after inauguration, on his predecessor in office as he said: “Oyetola who left office before I came in did not hold his cabinet inaugural meeting until November 4.”

That was Adeleke’s subtle manipulation to manoeuvre self into a favourable position on what became a critical issue of critical interest to the Osun critical publics, but the brittle, frangible defence insinuated that it took the former governor one year to hold his cabinet first meeting after the inauguration of the cabinet. The lie, the manoeuvre or propaganda is a crude form of public communication which destroyed or falsified facts on Osun government’s worst deferment of its new cabinet’s first meeting, with the governed, manipulated, confused and maneuvered by sentiments or emotions wiped up to scare them away from the critical standpoint that depicted the three pronged public verdict here.

One, teleologically, the effective administration of the state rests on the cabinet deliberations and decisions, and requires that the cabinet must be forced to hold its first meeting to see the state new cabinet members in their capacity, role or action, deliberation wise as honourable members of the state executive council, showing first appearance; two, sociologically, the image of the government and its driver, Adeleke, in the eyes of internal and external assessors is at peril; and three, politically, opposition parties are wont to see the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government party get on its toes, doing or fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises to the electorate.

Government’s public communication management presently in Osun, is erroneously about noises with the proficiency of stubborn customers at popular markets around, far more intensely consequential and the better, so it’s thought, albeit wrongly, with the public communication handler’s inordinate pride in the number of times the government gets mentioned in the press. In the matter, the governed in Osun are not vulnerable to what Antonia Gramsci (1891- 1937) called “the war of manoeuvre” in one of his several writings on the political unrests in Italy, following the Russian Revolution of 1917.

The manoeuvre, to be mild, propaganda, too much common with the government public communication caretakers in Osun is more often than not, for bad reasons by frivolous claims, not infrequently in the press and public space, in contradistinction to helping the government build and sustain credible and reputable relationships with strategic publics and de-escalate costs of conflicts. This would favourably affect the government on its delivery of planned developmental policies, programmes and projects, other democracy dividends for the betterment of the governed.

All of that is possible by strict adherence to the well-known ethics of public communication, entrenched not in noises and falsehoods or lies, but in the compelling truth and sincerity, the traditional techniques of the profession of public relations that restores confidence in the public. Otherwise, the contextual tendency in Osun could, with gay abandon, boomerang to cause the image of the person of Adeleke and his PDP government tumbled in the negative reactions to public communication, especially, if discovered to be unimportant to justify the government’s decibel of noises of manoeuvre, propaganda, sewn together with the thread of journalese.

Empirically, that is a direct antithesis, long ago, to the corporate integrity and profundity of public communication management. The scenario of the Osun cabinet’s first meeting held up for 60 days is unprecedented in the faculty of popular knowledge of democracy, its liberalization and communication, with its diverse publics, knitted, in the sequence of the sophistication of the practice of democracy, to knowing why such naughty, nasty stagnation in the governance of the state. And why the government, being financed through the electorate’s hard earned incomes in the name of taxations has become the unilateral affairs of just Adeleke and cohorts, kept close to the chest.