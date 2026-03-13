New Telegraph

March 15, 2026
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War In Ukraine Spills Into Hungarian Election Campaign

War-torn Ukraine “will stop at nothing” to prevent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party winning the upcoming Hungarian elections, the Hungarian government claims.

Physical violence against the prime minister and his family, and attacks or sabotage of key energy installations, are being prepared, ministers allege. The Ukrainian government, in turn, accuses its Hungarian counterpart of whipping up a hate campaign against it to frighten Hungarians into voting Fidesz back into office, reports the BBC. A third party is in the middle: Russia.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday morning that the Social Design Agency, a Kremlin-linked media consultancy firm, was preparing a mass disinformation campaign in Hungary, to bolster Orbán and discredit the opposition Tisza Party and its leader, Peter Magyar.

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