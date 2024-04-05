War Against Touting: Abia Govt Harmonizes Task Force Committee

In a move to provide the state with a wholesome society where touting, street trading, wrong vehicle packing and illegal collection of taxes will no longer reign, the Abia State government has inaugurated a new task force committee.

As gathered, the move was made to bring back sanity in the State where vehicles, commuters and all road users will be free to make use of public infrastructure with guidelines and without any form of harassment.

Abia State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzo Nwachukwu while disclosing this during a meeting he had with the members of the Committee, stressed that the new Abia will no longer be business as usual where government activities were all comers affairs.

Nwachukwu said that the Committee has the responsibility of bringing to an end every form of street trading, wrong packing of vehicles, touting and illegal collection of taxes, stressing that such vices must end and that the era of collecting money from the culprits to permit them to continue the illegal activities have ended.

He explained that the work of the committee begins tomorrow (Saturday) and that they will function from Monday to Saturday, adding that during those six days of the week, their presence and positive impacts must be felt in the streets of Abia State.

He described the activities as a grassroots assignment and pointed out that the Mayors of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state will anchor the task force as the entire success of the system is built around the Local Government system.

Nwachukwu charged the Mayors to provide the task force committee with offices within their Local Government Secretariat and equally create a process and procedure that will see to the operation of a mobile court in all the Local Government Secretariats to ensure that offenders are brought to book legally.

Reacting, the Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area, Chief Uche Wogu, said that inasmuch as the people find it difficult to make a change, he and his colleagues will ensure that positive change will come, hence he hailed the importance of information dissemination, as the task force begins work.

Wogu, therefore, came up with a Public Address System which will be used to inform the people of Aba South on the need to be law-abiding and the presence of the new task force in their territory, stressing that such will reduce the level of ignorance on the activities of the new committee.

Present at the meeting/inauguration are the Mayors of Aba North Local Government Areas Ide John Udeagbala, Dr Eric Egwuibe, Mayor of Obingwa, Chief Victor Ikeji, the Mayor of Umuahia North, Mr Obike Ejike Nnochiri, the Mayor of Umuahia South and members of the newly inaugurated task force Committee.