War Against Terrorism: Troops Discover Mass Grave Of Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have discovered a mass grave containing 20 bodies of terrorists killed during clearance operations within the Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State, indicating heavy losses suffered by insurgents in the area.

The discovery was disclosed by the spokesman of OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, who said the discovery exposed the scale of terrorist casualties and further discredits insurgents’ propaganda narratives.

Uba explained that the bodies were buried by terrorist elements following intense military pressure.

He said in the latest phase of operations, troops successfully cleared and dominated key terrorist locations across the Timbuktu Triangle, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

According to him, troops sustained their advance into the Timbuktu Triangle, recording significant operational gains and further degrading terrorist networks in the area.

Uba said during the operations, troops made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorist elements and engaged them with heavy firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists.

He said: “On January 20, while consolidating at a harbour area approximately six kilometres north of Chilaria, troops encountered two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

“Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralised. “The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position, affecting some logistics platforms.

“In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.”