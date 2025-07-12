War Against Terror: Israel Shows The Way

Love or hate the Jewish nation, one thing you cannot take away from the State of Israel is the determination of its leaders to go to any lengthen (good or bad) to ensure the safety of the 9.757 million citizens (2023 World Bank report) they represent in a region surrounded by “enemies.”

It was founded on May 14, 1948, after it forcefully declared its independence once the United Nations’ backed British Mandate for Palestine ended at midnight.

This unilateral declaration of independence prompted the neighbouring Arab states to invade the area the next day, beginning the First Arab–Israeli War. An armistice in 1949 left Israel in control of more territory than the UN partition plan had called for.

Incidentally, even the cynicism of the Arab states to the Palestinians was clearly manifest back then as rather than creating a place for them after the armistice was signed they, instead, ensured no new independent Arab State was created as the rest of the former mandate territory was held by Egypt and Jordan, respectively the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The majority of Palestinian Arabs were either expelled or fled in what is known as the Nakba, with those remaining becoming the new state’s main minority.

However, the 1949 armistice did not really solve the problem between the Arab nations and Israel and over the next couple of decades two more wars were fought: the 1967 Six-Day War and the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

And, in all occasions, the small Jewish nation defied all odds to triumph over its much bigger enemies.

After the 1973 war, Israel then signed peace treaties with Egypt – returning the Sinai (which it had taken from the Arab nation in 1967) in 1982 – and Jordan.

In 1993, Israel signed the Oslo Accords, which established mutual recognition and limited Palestinian self-governance in parts of the West Bank and Gaza. In the 2020s it normalised relations with several more Arab countries via the Abraham Accords.

However, despite its best efforts at reaching a comprehensive settlement real peace between the contending parties has remained elusive due to age-long mistrust harboured by both sides.

While blatant acts of terror against the State of Israel and its citizens, which often hugged the news headlines in the 70s, have gone down, that has not meant that the small nation has lowered its guard, as it clearly showed in its assault on its main foes – Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran – in the past months.

While publically most Arab nations support the Palestine cause and are against Israel, however, privately, unlike the three above-mentioned foes, many are ready to co-exist with the Jewish state and some have even joined Egypt and Jordan in signing formal peace treaties with the small nation.

Although it’s ‘Operation Thunderbolt’, which was the code name of its July 3-4, 1976 mission which saw Israeli transport planes flying 100 commandos over 4,000 kilometres to Uganda to rescue 102 majorly Jewish hostages whose Air France plane was hijacked and flown to Entebbe Airport by Palestine terrorists. The superlative rescue mission which gave birth to the best-selling novel, 90 Minutes at Entebbe, is still the stuff of legends. Yet its recent exploits must rank as high, if not even higher.

Incidentally, it must be said that Arab hardliners played into its hands and gave its current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the opportunity to “take them out” when Hamas launched a surprise attack on the nation on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu, a hardliner, who incidentally is the brother of Yonatan, the only Israeli commando to have lost his life in the Entebbe operation, has never hidden his desire to wipe out the nations enemies and immediately unleashed the might of the Israeli military on the tiny enclave of Gaza in his quest to root out those behind the audacious attack – Hamas.

Although to a very large extent he has been able to decapitate the Hamas leadership with the assassination of many of its leaders, the cost has been extremely high with more than 60, 000 deaths and large parts of the strip reduced to a wasteland.

However, despite almost 21 months of the onslaught he has still not been able to bring back all the hostages captured during the October raid, to the utter consternation of the people who have held massive protests across the country in an effort to force him to settle the matter peacefully.

Now done with Hamas he turned his attention to his nation’s foe on its northern border, Hezbollah, which had been bolstered both militarily and financially by Iran. The Islamic state used the militant group to fight a proxy war against its archenemy Israel.

First, Israel destabilised the leadership of Hezbollah with exploding pagers and walkie-talkies that left at least 32 dead and thousands injured before following up with both a ground and aerial assault to take out their missile launching capabilities and arms caches.

Netanyahu then did what other Israeli leaders had shied away from; he took on the main headship of the group and on September 24, last year, approved the assassination of long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Other leaders were then also taken out by Israel.

All this was a prelude before switching his attention to Israel’s main enemy, Iran, which it successfully did last month with a 12-day assault that took out many of the military leaders, nuclear scientists and rocket launchers of the Islamic state.

More than 200 aerial assets, including planes, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were used to fly the over 1800-kilometre round trip between both nations, and all returned safely.

However, last week ynet, an Israeli news and general-content website, and the online outlet for the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, shed light on the spectacular operation and showed how much effort went into planning it.

According to ynet the planning actually kicked off 10 months ago when Air Force Chief, Tomer Bar, tasked his technicians to make 40-60-year-old jets and helicopters ready for the most distant, complex, and dangerous operation the Air Force had ever undertaken.

They achieved this and more by not only degrading Iran’s air defence and missile launch capabilities which helped the US attack the nuclear sites without losing any of her planes.

In the space of 21 months Israel has once again shown the world that it will stop at nothing to protect its citizens!

One can only hope and pray that one day Nigeria will be blessed with leaders that think less of personal interests and more about security and well-being of their citizens. At least, the possibility of returning to the good old days when they could sleep with both eyes closed!