War Against Insecurity: ‘Victory’ Without Evidence

Recent happenings in the country have once again brought to the fore the question surrounding the war against terror and lawlessness ravaging the country, which those in power have repeatedly said they are on top of.

Last month the Senate met all security chiefs over rising insecurity across the country.

Those who attended included the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

Others were the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi.

Incidentally, around this time too, President Bola Tinubu also met with virtually the same set of officials ostensibly over the same worrying security situation in the country.

Although both meetings were behind closed doors and not much was let out in view of the nature of the discussions, unfortunately, as I pointed out at the beginning of this piece, not much has changed. In fact, things appeared to have taken a turn for the worse with mass killings and kidnappings now a daily occurrence.

We have been down this route before, especially during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari when security chiefs were routinely summoned by both the Commander-in-Chief and National Assembly and leaving all smiles, promised to tackle the scourge.

For instance, despite overwhelming evidence that the military hierarchy as headed by Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai was not up to scratch, Buhari stubbornly stuck by them for more than five years before finally changing them on January 28, 2021.

Although the present administration will only clock two next month, this is no excuse as it appears that like the previous administration the Nigerian state seems to be losing the capacity to enforce its primary responsibility of security of lives and property of its citizens.

In its latest report, the Cheta Nwanze-led SBM Intelligence revealed how the escalating conflict between herders and farming communities in the Middle Belt has not only spread South but also now threatens the fabrics of our country. “Nigeria’s pastoral conflict has evolved from localised grazing disputes into one of the country’s most pressing security challenges, now affecting multiple regions and threatening national stability.

“The violence, primarily between Fulani herders and farming communities, has spread southwards from its Middle Belt epicentre, intensifying in states like Edo and Ondo while maintaining its devastating grip on Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau. The crisis has also metastasised, merging with banditry and kidnapping networks,” the SBM wrote.

In the past couple of weeks the headlines have been awash with attacks in a number of states, including Ekiti, Edo, Plateau, Nasarawa and Borno.

In the Bokkos district of Plateau State, gunmen killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly 2,000 others over several days without being checked by security agencies.

While the reason for the fresh attacks in the six villages was not immediately known, it is the worst outbreak of violence since December 2023, when more than 100 people were killed in the same district.

Late last month, suspected Islamist fighters launched a coordinated attack on an army base and a military outpost in Borno State, killing at least 16 people.

Also last month, six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a violent clash between farmers and herders in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Several others sustained injuries while houses, motorcycles, and a police patrol vehicle were set ablaze.

On March 9, no fewer than 15 people were reportedly killed in renewed attacks on several communities by suspected armed herders in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Also last month, nine surveyors were kidnapped in Ondo, while two residents were abducted, and four others suffered gun and machete wounds in Edo.

In Ondo, enraged women took to the streets of Akure, following the abduction of nine surveyors and the killing of villagers in Akure North Local Government Area.

Armed assailants also stormed the communities of Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor, and Ademekun, in the Akure North Local Government Area, leaving a trail of destruction and bloodshed.

Before these recent incidents there was the case of the young female graduate, Rofiat Lawal, whose only offence was that she was about to serve her country, courtesy of the mandatory one year National Youth Service, her traumatised family was forced to cough out N1.1 million to secure her release after she was abducted along the Benin-Ore Expressway while returning to her place of Primary Assignment in Oyo State.

And in another high profile occurrence, the abducted former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), finally regained his freedom after spending 56 days in his abductors’ den.

Tsiga was abducted on February 5, 2025, in his hometown of Tsiga, the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, along with at least nine others. The bandits killed one person during the attack.

Sadly, as often is the case in Nigeria, controversy broke out after his release with the Defence Headquarters dismissing claims that senior military officers contributed money to secure his release.

A trending WhatsApp message by Brig-Gen Ismaila Abdullahi (rtd) claimed that some retired and serving military officers had contributed money to pay the ransom demanded by Tsiga’s abductors.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, described the claims by Abdullahi as “misleading” and “a calculated attempt to undermine the military’s dedicated efforts” to combat terrorism and rescue abducted citizens.

Even the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, whose state has been the epicentre of the insurgency, has weighed in raising the alarm over escalating attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, urging the Federal Government and security agencies to take decisive action before the situation spirals out of control.

But whatever is the true position, the fact that a senior military officer could not only be abducted but spent more than a month with his abductors and a governor, among others, is complaining are clear indications that something is terribly amiss with the security architecture of the country and needs serious tinkering with.

We have had enough of the rhetoric and photo ops; what we need is for the executive, National Assembly and security agencies to formulate concrete steps to curtail the alarming situation – we have had enough of this constant daily dose of sorrow, tears and blood!

