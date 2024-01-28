War Against Crude Oil Theft: NUJ Honours Tompolo

E×-Militant Commander to Be Conferred With NUJ’s Award in Abuja in February

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is set to confer a national merit award on the former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo. The honour, according to the national leadership of the NUJ, is in recognition of Tomplo’s contributions to the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta and the success recorded in the war against crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism being spearheaded by the ex-commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, made these revelations, during a visit to Tompolo at Oporoza Community, Warri South West LGA, Delta State, during the weekend. He said the formal presentation of the award to Tompolo would take place during the forth- coming Annual Conference of the NUJ in Abuja, in February. Isiguzo led some national leaders of the association, including National Secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Usman Leman, as well as state and local chapter leaders of NUJ to the meeting.

Isiguzo, while briefing Tompolo and his aides, said in arriving at the decision, the NUJ profiled the activities of the former militia, especially his involvement in the restoration of a lasting peace in the region. Isiguzo said Tompolo contributed largely to the relative peace in the hitherto war-ravaged oil-rich region.

Also, Isiguzo hailed Tompolo for his relentless commitment to put an end to the menace of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other sharp practices associated with exploration of crude oil and pro- duction as well as trans- portation of petroleum products. According to the NUJ president, Tompolo, through the instrumentality of his pipe- lines surveillance company, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), the nation’s waterways have become a nightmare for criminal elements and economic saboteurs.