War Across the Nation

Share

These are indeed trying times for Nigeria as hardly any day breaks without news from different parts of the country highlighting the orgy of killings overwhelming citizens. President Bola Tinubu must do something now before it is too late, for there is a large-scale invasion ongoing.

Perhaps, it is time for the Federal Government to look at the words of Robert McNamara, United States Defence Secretary in 1962.

He said: “No sane nation wants nuclear war, or any kind of war. But war has to be conceivable in support of vital national interests. Otherwise, you have no national power”.

Nigeria is a leading African nation and a very strong voice that speaks for the Black World. This is a nation that has produced gallant officers, well recognised all over the globe as peacekeepers. From General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi leading United Nations troops in the Congo to Martin Luther Agwai doing the same in Darfur.

The Nigeria Army also gave Liberia and Sierra Leone Service Chiefs. Unfortunately, the same nation is now under siege. Boko Haram terrorists control parts of the North-east. Bandits and Lakurawa are setting up parallel governments in the North-west.

Killer herdsmen march majestically across the North-central while the entire South contends with elements identified as Fulani who have taken over the forests. When Col. Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu hoisted Biafran flags in the Eastern Region in 1967, General Yakubu Gowon declared a full scale war. In 1977, Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was traumatised for declaring his base ‘Kalakuta Republic’.

The military invasion that followed led to the death of his mother, Mrs Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, a front line female activist of years gone by For the past 12 years, black Boko Haram flags have replaced the Green White Green in some parts of Borno and Yobe states.

Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces continue to be executed, military bases destroyed and weapons captured. The year 2025, has exposed more atrocious attacks. May is not half gone yet, but this month tells the story. On May 3, Boko Haram attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

We call on the Federal Government to act decisively now to flush out these foreign elements before they overrun the entire country

Four soldiers lost their lives in the attack which also demobilised operational vehicles and sophisticated weapons. And Buni Yadi is the home town of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, a former clerk of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC). About the same time, soldiers and herders were engaged in battle on the Naka – Adoka Road in Benue State.

Three local government areas – Kwande, Goma and Otukpo – are under fire with claims that, at least, five persons are murdered by attackers every day.

On May 6, Mbatsada community, in Gwer East Local Government Area, was attacked for the second time in two weeks. Four deaths were recorded, one of the victims, Johnson Akabo, was a chieftain of the APC. Earlier, a Benue Links bus was waylaid.

Two persons died and 13 passengers were abducted. Plateau is not peaceful. Between March and April, grief engulfed the people of Bokkos and Bassa local government areas. More than 100 bodies were given mass burial after invaders, identified as herdsmen overran hapless villages.

In the Southeast, the Owerri Zone is under constant attack. At about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday May 6, the Owerri-Aba Federal Highway was taken over by herders. Between Umueche and Mbutu Okohia, in the Ngor Okpala axis, there was rapid gunfire. An Akwa Ibom Transport Service bus was emptied and all passengers taken, including a female undergraduate of the University of Uyo.

It was the seventh time that part of the road would be attacked since March. In this last operation, the driver of a Toyota Hilux vehicle was gunned down and passengers of an Owerribound bus taken into the bush. Incidentally that road is always manned by Nigeria Army and Navy personnel. In the Esan area of Edo State, March 25 was another day of sorrow.

Family members and friends were shocked to see the dead bodies of a couple, dumped in Ubiaja, after a ransom of N25 million had been paid. The same savages had earlier fed a new born baby to their dogs after an abducted woman put to bed.

The forests of the South-west, from Ore to Oyo, have come under the armed confrontation between Amotekun, the Zonal vigilante and marauders. Abductions take place regularly in the Ekiti towns leading to Kogi State in the North-central Geo Political Zone.

Tinubu knows the implication of sharing authority with these invaders who have declared war on the Nigerian state. Indications are that although some of their backers are within; these terrorists are from areas beyond the Nigerian territory.

We call on the Federal Government to act decisively now to flush out these foreign elements before they overrun the entire country. If the highways and forests are no longer safe, the country is at risk. These bandits and herdsmen are a threat to national security.

Share