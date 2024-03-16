Waptv Unveils Mobile App

Nigeria’s leading family entertainment channel, wapTV, has launched its new Mobile App which gives users unlimited access to Superstory, Akpan & Oduma, Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded, Kookoorookoo, D’Beat Zone, and other wapTV original content as well as diverse Nigerian movies in Yoruba, English, Igbo, and Hausa, Reality TV Shows, Music Videos, Comedy Skits, Exclusive Celebrity Interviews, and other high-quality entertainment content by prominent Independent Producers Nationwide.

The user-friendly app, simply named “wapTV”, has features for streaming Live TV as well as watching Video-on-Demand, and it is now available to download for free worldwide on Apple’s iOS App Store, and Android’s Google Play Store; providing users with wapTV’s wide range of quality entertainment programmes through smartphones, computers, and tablets on the go.

The Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, had this to say: “Since we launched wapTV as a satellite television network in 2012, we have always positioned ourselves to adapt and expand on different forms of New Media, as seen with our popular YouTube platform ‘waptvchannel’ which currently has over 650,000 active subscribers, while amassing over 200,000,000 views.

With our new ‘wapTV’ Mobile App, we have taken great steps to ensure optimum user experience on both live streaming and VoD functions, as well as the seamless interactive portals to facilitate engagement, and ensure maximum satisfaction”. The multiple-award-winning wapTV is a 24-hour family entertainment television network, available across Nigeria and several African countries on all major Satellite & Cable TV Platforms.