WAPP to commence day-ahead electricity market

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has said that it is finalising arrangements to commence day-ahead electricity trading in the regional market with the completion of the construction and equipping of the West African Power Pool, (WAPP) Information and Coordination Centre (ICC).

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, TCN, Engr Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said that the regulatory document for activation of the next phase of the market was undergoing an approval process at the ECOWAS Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA).

He spoke at the WAPP 59th Executive Board Meeting at Calavi, Cotonou, Benin Republic, according to a statement by TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah. Abdulaziz stated that in preparation for the new phase of the electricity market in West Africa, operators were currently undergoing training on the working of live trading systems to ensure that once approval is granted, the transition will be seamless.

He said that with support from the World Bank, TCN was recruiting 11 new engineers to bolster the capacity of the information and coordination centre.