WAPP Proposes Annual Budget Of $156M For 913KM Northcore Regional Grid Project

The West African Power Pool, (WAPP), has disclosed that it proposed a $156 million annual budget for the execution of its 330kV North Core power transmission project. The 913km project is expected to link Nigeria to four other West African countries: Togo, Niger, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

The 913km project, estimated to cost about $568 million, involves the construction of approximately 880km of 330kV and 33km of 225kV of high voltage transmission line linking Nigeria to the four countries.

It is intended to facilitate energy exchanges in the sub-region, expand access to electricity for populations living along the transmission line and provide technical assistance to foster commercial exchange agreements among the countries.

The Secretary General of WAPP, Mr. Siengui Apollinaire, decried that the delivery of the project has been hampered by insecurity in the sub-region. He spoke during the 7th meeting of the Joint Supervision Committee in Abuja, yesterday.