WAPCo Trains 164 Nigerian Artisans, Invests $750,000 Annually

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd. (WAPCo) has committed over 750,000 dollars annually to train more than 164 artisans in Nigeria, with a focus on empowering local communities.

Dr Isaac Adjei-Doku, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of WAPCo, made this announcement during the graduation ceremony of youth participants from operational areas in Ota, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

Adjei-Doku said that the company also provided startup tools and scholarships to deserving students in Nigeria. very year, we allocate no less than 750,000 dollars across the four countries we operate in and we’ve been doing this for over a decade.

“In Nigeria alone, WAPCo supports around 170 individuals annually through vocational training and scholarships across Ogun and Lagos states,” he said.

Adjei-Doku explained that while some equipment was not brought to the event in Ogun State due to logistical challenges, similar programmes were carried out in other regions, such as Badagry.

“Typically, each candidate receives support valued at no less than 600 dollars,” he added. Adjei-Doku emphasised WAPCo’s ongoing investment in the communities where their pipeline passes.

The general manager said that this includes funding educational initiatives like building schools and hospitals, as well as transitioning to livelihood programmes aimed at directly empowering local populations.

He said that the company introduced the Livelihood Programme to identify talented but disadvantaged individuals within their communities, offering scholarships and vocational training through the Community Youth Employment Scheme (CYES).

The spokesperson said that this scheme, which is being celebrated today, focuses on providing the skills needed to start businesses and create lasting opportunities.

Adjei-Doku highlighted Nigeria as the company’s largest community, with 56 communities located along the pipeline. “We feel it’s our responsibility to give back to the communities that allow us to operate here.

“The company’s efforts align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as they prioritise social investment and community empowerment. “Upon completing their training, beneficiaries receive tools to start their own businesses, helping to lift themselves and others out of poverty.

