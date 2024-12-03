WAPCO Sale Fuels N137.6bn Market Rally As Index Climbs 0.23%

Share

The domestic equities market commenced the month with a robust rebound, driven by heightened investor interest in Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO), whose shares soared 10 per cent following the announcement of a proposed majority stake acquisition by Huaxin Cement.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index rose by 0.23 per cent to close at 97,733.86 points, offsetting prior session losses and lifting the year-to-date (YTD) return to an impressive 30.71 per cent.

Market capitalisation surged by N137.6 billion, concluding at N59.25 trillion. Investor sentiment turned positive as market breadth closed with 35 gainers led by WAPCO, outpacing 24 decliner.

The sectoral indices reflected broadbased gains: Insurance (+2.1%), Industrial Goods (+0.9%), Consum – er Goods (+0.7%), Oil & Gas (+0.4%), and Banking (+0.1%) all recorded advances.

Top gainers included ABBEYBDS (+10.0%) and AFRIPRUD (+10.0%), while ETRANZACT (-10.0%) and NCR (-9.9%) led the laggards. Trading activity, however, moderated, with turnover declining by 32.7 per cent.

A total of 451.17 million shares, valued at N10.15 billion, were traded in 9,329 deals. J A P A U L G O L D emerged as the most active by volume with 72.03 million shares, while UBA led in value with transactions worth N2.23 billion.

WAPCO’s impressive performance catalysed the market’s rally, underscoring investor confidence in the strategic implications of its potential partnership with Huaxin Cement.

As a result, the month-to-date (MTD) return mirrored the daily gain at +0.23 per cent, solidifying the domestic bourse’s bullish trajectory.

Share

Please follow and like us: