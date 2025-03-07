WAP Seeks Measures To Safeguard Africa’s Wildlife From Escalating Threats

Share

World Animal Protection (WAP) has called for urgent measures to safeguard Africa’s wildlife from escalating threats.

The animal rights organisation made this known in a statement released this week, noting that wild animals across the continent face unprecedented challenges that threaten their survival, from underfunding of wildlife conservation efforts, exploitative wildlife policies, habitat destruction, legal and illegal wildlife trade to poaching and human-wildlife conflict.

According to the organisation, Africa is home to some of the world’s most unique species, however, this may be history in a few years.

It said: “The ticking time bomb that needs to be addressed is the emergence and expansion of wildlife captive farming for commercial gains. “This is an industry that not only compromises animal welfare, but also, accelerates species decline.

“Resources need to be mobilised to protect wild animals in their natural habitat.” Edith Kabesiime, wildlife campaign manager at World Animal Protection, states that wildlife is under immense pressure.

Kabesiime explained that “every year, thousands of wild animals are poached, trafficked, bred and farmed in inhumane and cruel conditions. “We must put an end to this model that prioritises profit over animal welfare and champions for wildlife protection in their natural environments.

‘This definitely requires adequate resourcing. Wildlife conservation efforts should be properly funded, regardless of its revenuegenerating potential.

“The ecological balance that wildlife sustains is far more valuable than any immediate financial gain, yet this immense contribution is often overlooked.”

The statement advocated longterm solutions to curb these threats, urging governments, conservation organisations and communities to step up in setting aside sufficient resources in annual budgets to safeguard natural wildlife ecosystems.

