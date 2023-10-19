WAOH Project: Oyebanji’s Wife Empowers Indigents In Ekiti

No fewer than 350 indigents including widows on Thursday benefited from the largesse of the empowerment Programme organized by the wife of Ekiti state governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji.

This comes as the first lady inaugurated her pet project in the state-tagged Widow And Orphans Hope Project (WAOH).

The beneficiaries received empowerment materials while 25 indigent students went home with cheques of N100,000 as scholarships.

The Governor’s wife, while speaking at the unveiling, said the initiative is meant to make a positive difference in the lives of the vulnerable people in the state.

Dr Oyebanji, said the project is to assist them in attaining self-sufficiency in society, urging the people to always respond to the needles with a positive impact.

More than 30,000 widows and 2,000 orphans have been registered in the state for the WAOH project launched on Thursday at the Adetiloye Hall in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to the First Lady, the widows would be empowered with materials like sowing machines, harris processing machines, refrigerators, grounding machines, feeding allowances and raw food for the aged widows, among others.

“The tools and support are given to you today to become fishers of men to improve in their quality of life.

” Three hundred and fifty orphan school children have been given school bags with mathematical sets, notebooks, and water bottles, among others before today.

“All the 25 students given N100,000 as scholarship are pursuing high degrees in various institutions in Nigeria”.

Dr Oyebanji said the project is not government-sponsored, she promised dedication to the Program with the hope of continuous empowerment.

The State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, assured accountability of the project WAOH, saying “The project would be accountable with the resources”.

He called on the people to “adopt one beneficiary and assist the vulnerable in the society”.