Wanted: Yoruba Group Urges Tinubu To Revisit Igboho’s Case

A group that believes in the emancipation of Yoruba land from oppression of foreigners, the “Yoruba Self-Determination Movement”, (YSDM), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to revisit the case against Mr Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, who was declared wanted by former President Muhammad Buhari.

The group made this appeal during a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

Following his fight against some Fulani settlers in Oyo statte who were killing, maiming, raping Yoruba farmers on their farms because they were resisting destruction of their farm products by Fulani cattle, the government of late Buhari directed security agencies to arrest Igboho anywhere he was found.

The YSDM, who believed that Igboho was not against Tinubu, has therefore appealed to Tinubu to revisit the case and reverse the declaration.

YSDM Deputy Leader (Homeland) Architect Opeoluwa Akinola, while addressing journalists, said that Sunday Igboho had vigorously and selflessly campaigned against the killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping of Yoruba sons and daughters, appealing that the case against him should be revisited by the Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Akinola maintained that the Department of State Security, (DSS), illegally invaded Igboho’s house at Sola, Ibadan, killed some of his people, incarcerated many of his relatives and forced him into exile where he was imprisoned for months in deference to the government of Nigeria.

He added that Igboho’s bank accounts have been frozen indefinitely, whereas no tangible crime or allegation has been

levelled against him.

He therefore said that Igboho must be set free, and the wanted tag placed on his name removed forthwith.

His words, “The travails of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, who has vigorously and selflessly campaigned against the killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping of Yoruba sons and daughters must be revisited by this government.

“The Directorate of State Security (DSS) illegally invaded his house, killed his people, incarcerated many of his relatives and forced him into exile where he was imprisoned for months in deference to the government of Nigeria.

His bank accounts have been frozen indefinitely, whereas no tangible crime or allegation has been levelled against him.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo, alias Igboho, must be set free and the toga of WANTED placed on his name should be removed forthwith. He has not been found guilty of stealing, robbery, kidnapping or murder.

“For the avoidance of doubt, what we desire is a free and unfettered Yoruba Nation, free from the encumbrances, shackles, endemic corruption and bankruptcy of the Nigerian state”, the group said.