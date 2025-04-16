Wanted Serial Killer, Phone Snatcher Surrenders To Police

Share

One of the notorious serial killers and phone snatchers in Kano State, Abba Dujal, has surrendered to the police after committing a final murder that left him sleepless with guilt.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement that the 20-year-old suspect, Umar Auwal, popularly known as Abba Dujal, a resident of Wudil Local Government Area, voluntarily turned himself in to authorities.

According to Kiyawa, Dujal confessed to being responsible for several violent crimes across Kano and Jigawa States.

These included cases of culpable homicide, armed robbery, and theft of motorcycles and mobile phones.

He reportedly admitted to killing multiple people, noting that he could no longer remember the exact number of his victims.

Kiyawa said the suspect’s surrender came on the heels of a series of clearance operations conducted by the police across strategic locations in the state to flush out criminal elements and ensure public safety.

In his confession, Dujal recounted how he stabbed a man identified as ‘Boka’ to death at Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, and stole his Infinix Hot 40i mobile phone, which he later sold for ₦40,000.

He also admitted to killing another man at Kurna Quarters, Kano, from whom he took a Samsung S26 phone and sold it for ₦160,000.

In another case in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, he confessed to murdering a man and selling the victim’s motorcycle for ₦300,000.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Homicide Section of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where investigations are ongoing to verify the details of his confessions and initiate further legal actions.

Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, appreciated the suspect’s decision to surrender and encouraged others involved in similar crimes to do the same.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Kano State, stressing that no stone would be left unturned in the fight against criminal activities.

