Wanted! New Skipper For Eagles After Mixed Grill Of Friendlies

The European football season ended middle of May but between then and now, it has been plenty of football action all over Europe and even on the continent of Africa.

Nigeria Professional Football League ended the same week with the European leagues and it was a huge pass mark for the Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led body. The three cadres of UEFA competitions were decided with Totten-ham winning the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, Chelsea defeated Real Betis 4-1 to win the UEFA Conference League while the anti-climax was the biggest, the UEFA Champions League. An explosive encounter was anticipated but Paris Saint-Germain were simply ruthless as they whipped highly-rated Inter Milan.

This led football fans into another frenzy of interna-tional engagements with World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Na-tions League final games and top friendlies on the cards. Norway defeated Italy 3-0 in one of the surprise results of the World Cup qualifiers. Lilliputians like Australia, Uzbekistan, Ecuador and Jordan booked their tickets to the Copa Mundial while Nigeria is still hanging and un-certain of earning a berth to the event billed for Mexico, Canada and the USA.

Interestingly, Nigeria Football Federation also took advantage of the window to feature in the four-nation tournament, the Unity Cup, and also a high-profile friend-ly against Russia.

There are many angles to the three matches played by the Super Eagles under coach Eric Chelle. The fact that some top players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Look-man, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi were not involved also made the Unity Cup important with players like Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Victor Boniface and a host of 10 home-based players expected to prove themselves in London.

Dessers apart from scoring a brilliant goal against Gha-na in Nigeria’s 2-1 win also created a brilliant assist for Moses Simon in the final against Jamaica. Overall, the Rangers of Scotland striker was exceptional and has done enough to show that he is a good stand-in for Osimhen. It was sad to note that Dessers is yet to feature in a com-petitive fixture for Nigeria as he only makes the cut for friendlies. In the just concluded season, he was one of the top five scorers among African players in Europe with a total of 28 goals.

The return of Frank Onyeka to the team was a big plus just as Felix Agu, Igho Ogbu, Nathan Tella and Benjamin Fredrick also m de impact with promises of a stronger

