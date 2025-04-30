Wanted Man! Seven Top Clubs Battle For Lookman

Share

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, remains one of the hottest names in European football right now, and it’s no surprise that up to seven major clubs are fighting to sign him this summer.

The Super Eagles star is expected to leave his Italian club, Atalanta, when the transfer window opens. His brilliant performances have caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest teams.

from According to reports CaughtOffside, Spanish giants Barcelona have already reached out to Lookman’s representatives to talk about a possible move.

The Catalan club sees him as a perfect addition to boost their attack for next season. Italian powerhouse Juventus are also very keen.

In fact, they have made Lookman one of their top targets and are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to secure his signature. But it’s not just clubs from Spain and Italy that are circling.

There’s big interest from the English Premier League, where Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal are all keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old winger.

Atalanta are said to be asking for between £60 million and £65 million to let their star man go. Lookman still has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027, so they are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

With his speed, skill, and eye for goal, Lookman has become a valuable asset and now it’s a waiting game to see which of these top clubs will win the race for one of Africa’s biggest football talents.

Share