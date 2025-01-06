Wanted Kingpin, Arrested Over Huge Illicit Shipments

Share

…as NDLEA nabs 2 ladies for producing drug laced cakes for students

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), started the new year with the arrest of a wanted drug kingpin and Lagos socialite, 61-year-old Alhaja Aishat Feyisara Ajoke Elediye on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in her mansion at the Okota area of Lagos State following the interception of a truckload of illicit drug consignment from her staff same day.

Known in the drug underworld as “Iya Ruka”, Alhaja Ajoke as she is fondly called in social circle, has her true identity shrouded in mystery for years while she remained on the wanted list of NDLEA for leading one of the drug cartels operating from Mushin area of Lagos.

on Wednesday, January 1, when NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a white Izuzu truck carrying 44 jumbo sacks containing 1,540 kilograms of imported cannabis and driven by one of her staff, 41-year-old Abideen Adio.

Thereafter, the operatives stormed her hideout at 33, Adebayo Oyewole Street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, where they arrested her.

On the surface, Alhaja Ajoke is a businesswoman who imports fabrics and shoes from China, but beneath is a massive illicit drug trade.

She is also recognised as the Iyalaje of Blessing Sisters, an influential club of society women in Lagos.

