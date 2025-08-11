Wanted General Overseer Arrested In Lagos For Cross-Border Drug Trafficking

After months of fleeing abroad to evade arrest, the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele (alias Abbas Ajakaiye) has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for masterminding multiple shipments of illicit drugs into the country.

Prophet Adefolusho was arrested at his church located in Okun Ajah, Ogombo road, Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, August 3, by NDLEA officers who waited for him from morning to conclude the Sunday worship service in the evening before moving in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the arrest came after he had evaded arrest twice and fled to Ghana to hide since June when operatives started trailing him following the seizure of two shipments of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis linked to him.