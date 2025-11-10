Wanted Drug Lord Arrested At MMIA, Enroute S’Arabia For Umrah

A 40 year-old wanted drug lord, Yussuf Abayomi Azeez, has been arrested by operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos while on his way to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, a holy pilgrimage.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Abayomi was arrested after months of intelligence and surveillance on him and his criminal drug activities. The drug kingpin had been arrested and charged for drug offences in the United Kingdom, but jumped bail and escaped to Nigeria.

Soon after settling down in Lagos, he set up a massive clandestine laboratory in the Lekki area of the state for the production of Colorado, a deadly synthetic cannabis and other illicit substances.

Babafemi said at about 6:30am on Thursday, November 6, Yussuf walked into the waiting hands of NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport while attempting to board his flight to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. He was swiftly driven to his 17 Vincent Eku Street, Ogombo, Lekki, clandestine laboratory which has been under surveillance for a while.

At the time of his arrest, Yussuf was found in company of another suspect, 43-year-old Abideen Kekere-Ekun. Inside the massive building, operatives from the Agency’s Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring were able to dismantle all installed laboratory equipment, precursor chemicals and already produced illicit substances including Colorado, all weighing 148.3 kilograms.

At the Sifax bonded terminal in Okota, Lagos, NDLEA operatives in conjunction with men of Customs Service and other security agencies on Friday, November 7, discovered 105.5kg Molly, a designer drug and 500grams of methamphetamine during a joint examination of a shipment.

In Niger State, NDLEA oper- atives on Thursday, November 6, intercepted Ibrahim Mohammed, 35, in a Volvo truck marked GRZ 872 XA along Kainji-Wawa Road while conveying 87,000 pills of tramadol and 72kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Not less than 34,520 capsules of tramadol were found concealed in different compartments of a Toyota Corolla car marked GAN 102 AR intercepted along Zaki-Biam – Wukari Road on Monday, November 3, while the driver, Aliyu Samaila, 25, was arrested.

The opioids were loaded from Onitsha, Anambra State, and heading to Cameroon. In another operation in Taraba, NDLEA officers on Thursday, November 6, arrested a suspect, Felix Tanko Chinedu, 28, with 15,020 capsules of tra- madol at Kasuwabera ATC in Ardo Kola LGA.