Wanted Drug Baron Arrested As NDLEA Recovers Large Drug Shipment, Forex In Lagos

A wanted suspected drug baron who operates under the cover of a businessman and hotelier, Frank Chijioke Ibemesi, alias Chisco Bee, has been arrested by operatives of a Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after weeks of intelligence and surveillance on his criminal activities.

The 42-year-old Ibemesi who is the MD/CEO of Franc CJ Ibemesi Nig Ltd was arrested at his Daisy Garden Hotel, 66-68 Agbeke Street, Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Lagos State in the early hours of Saturday November 15, after which he was taken to his warehouse at 7 Pius Ezeobi street off Ago place way, Isolo where 42 jumbo bags and four cartoons of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 1,762.8 kilograms were recovered.

Also seized from him at the point of his arrest include: $11,600 US dollars; N2,000 British Pounds; 2,200 Euros and 50 Canadian dollars, all in cash.

Attempt by a drug syndicate operating at Orita-Apeje, Ara- romi-Okeodo forest reserve, Ife South LGA, Osun State to load and distribute across the country large quantities of processed skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 11,135 kilograms were thwarted on Tuesday, November 11,by NDLEA operatives after days of surveillance in the forest.

Two trucks being used to transport the illicit consignments: a Volvo truck marked WWR 29 XA and a Mercedes truck with registration number AWK 713 YZ were seized and seven suspects arrested.

Those in custody in connection with the seizure are: Lucky Abiodun; Julius Amos; Victor Ngbikili; Sunday Oduegwu; Ibrahim Akanni; Eze Godstime; and Fred Ifeanyichukwu. A total of 1,902.1 kilograms of skunk were recovered in parts of Edo State.

While 184.1kg was recovered along a bush path at Oza/ Igbanke road, Igbanke, in Orhionmwon LGA on Thursday, November 13, 672kg was evacuated from Utese forest, Ovia North East LGA on Friday, Nov 14, with 494kg recovered from a Mercedes Benz car marked DE311BEN along Benin-Akure road where a suspect Felix Edah, 45, was arrested same day, just as Lucky Abagha, 51, was nabbed in another Mercedes Benz car marked JJJ 56 JW conveying 552kg.

While four suspects: Micheal Okoh; Offor Agada; Raphael Nkemjika and Nwabueze Franklin were arrested with 68kg skunk and 3.150kg methamphetamine along Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State, Danjuma Tukura, 50, was nabbed with 172kg skunk at Sunkani area of Ardo Kola LGA, Taraba State last Friday, November 14, and Wisdom Titus, 24, with 84kg of same substance at Takum area of the state.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA operatives on Friday, November 14 recovered 396,000 capsules of tramadol from a suspect Ahmed Isyaku Nda, 50, at Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola, while 785kg of skunk was evacuated from the warehouse of a drug dealer currently at large at Asob Maraba Karu, Nasarawa State.