Wanted Criminal, 40 Others Surrender To Police In Kano

A criminal declared wanted in August 2023 by the Kano State Police Command, Abba Barakita has reportedly turned himself in alongside 40 other suspects to the state command.

The state Command in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Abdullahi confirmed that Barakita was one of forty (40) who surrendered themselves at the police command.

According to him, the criminal on the wanted list showed remorse and persuaded 40 of his associates to turn themselves in. The PPRO further mentioned that the contrite hooligans have also handed over their weapons.

He explained that in light of these occurrences, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, had instructed that the reformed hooligans should undergo comprehensive profiling and rehabilitation.

READ ALSO:

“Abba Burakita alongside the 40 submissive influential youths are currently under the custody of police command undergoing security profiling, he said.

It would be recalled that the police understand that the Kano State Police Command had declared Barakita and two other thugs wanted in August 2023.

The list of wanted criminals comprises individuals such as Barakita from Dorayi Quarters, Nasir Abdullahi, commonly referred to as Chile Maidoki from Layin Falwaya Kurna Makabarta Quarters, and Hantar Daba from Kwanar Disu. Nasir Abdullahi has already surrendered himself to the authorities.

However, on Thursday, Barakita turned himself into the authorities and declared his renunciation of the criminal activities he was accused of.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, called on anyone with a complaint against Burakita to report to the Complaint Response Unit domiciled at the office of the Police Public Relations Officer at Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano.

He advised residents to complement the efforts of the police by coming out with useful information that could aid the command in apprehending criminals in the state.