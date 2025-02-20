Wanted Controversial Singer Portable With Ogun Police

Share

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is currently in the custody of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. Earlier the singer, who was declared wanted last week by the police, surrendered himself at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the Ogun command had been contacted to take custody of the singer.

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID, Yaba. We have contacted the Ogun State Police Command to come and pick him up,” Hundeyin stated. Confirming his arrival, Odutola noted that the singer reached the command at 1:23 pm.

She said: “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025.

“His presence at the SCID is connected to an ongoing investigation. The command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

