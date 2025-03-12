Wanted Bandit Kingpin, Dogo Saleh Killed By Gang – FCT Police

Share

A notorious bandit leader, Salisu Mohammed, popularly known as Dogo Saleh, has been reportedly killed by his gang members after being arrested by the operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Dogo Saleh, identified as a hitman for criminal gangs operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna State, had been responsible for multiple kidnappings and killings along the Kaduna-Lokoja-Enugu highway.

According to Adeh, the police, acting on intelligence, conducted a covert operation to intercept Dogo Saleh at Gidan Abe Forest on Monday, March 3, while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Adeh stated that during the initial encounter, police operatives arrested Dogo Saleh, recovering an AK-49 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of live ammunition, and ₦3m suspected to be ransom proceeds.

She added that after gathering from the arrested suspect, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command launched a follow-up raid on March 4, 2025, at a known bandit hideout in Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State, where his gang, led by one Abdu Musa, alias “Kanabaro,” had established a major hideout.

“The operatives swiftly engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, displaying superior tactical expertise and resilience. The bandits were ultimately overpowered and forced to flee into the forest with severe gunshot wounds. The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by his own gang during the crossfire. He was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“Other attacks linked to Dogo Saleh include: Kyauta Village, Chikun LGA (two years ago) – Two individuals, including a security officer, were kidnapped. Ransom collected: Millions of Naira The officer was later killed. Kike Village (one year ago) – A security officer’s wife was kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira; Bagada Village (five months ago) – Three individuals kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira; Village near Kaduna Refinery (one year ago) – Two men kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira; Karuga Village, Chikun LGA (one year ago) – One person kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira; Bagado Village, Chikun LGA (eleven months ago) – Ransom collected: millions of naira and Dan-Bushiya Village (two years ago) – Ransom collected: millions of naira.

“The bandits’ hideout was successfully dislodged. One officer, the Inspector of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, sustained minor injuries and has since been treated and discharged. No other casualties were recorded,” she added.

