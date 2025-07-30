Wandering Elephants Kill Farmer In Ogun, Officials Intervene

Stray elephants, believed to have wandered from a government-protected forest have trampled a farmer, Musa Kalamu, to death in Onitasin Imobi, located in Ijebu East Local Government Area Of Ogun State.

A disturbing video that emerged on Tuesday showed the lifeless body of the farmer, with his intestines exposed at the scene of the attack.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that in the footage, residents were heard crying out to the state government for help, lamenting the persistent threat posed by the elephants, “The problem with these elephants is too much in our community.”

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said the command received a distress call from residents of Itasin Community at about 4:20p.m on Monday. He added that the victim kicked the bucket on the way to the hospital.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogbere, received information from Itasin on Monday about 4.20pm that elephants escaped from Government Reserve and attacked one Musa Kalamu who died on the way to the hospital.

“Officers of Ogun State Forestry were contacted to curtail the animals from further damage and calm has returned to the community.” he said

The Commissioner For Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, confirmed the incident and revealed that officials from the ministry had been dispatched to the community.

The lawmaker representing Ijebu East Constituency in the Ogun State House ofAssembly, Owode Ifedolapo, has sympathised with the family of the deceased.

Amid prayers, he described the incident as an unfortunate one, acknowledged the fear of the community and urged them to be calm.

“While we understand the pain and confusion this incident has caused, we urge our people to remain calm. The government is being engaged to take swift and lasting action,” he said.

He also called on the state government and relevant wildlife and environmental agencies to launch a thorough investigation and introduce preventive measures to avert a reoccurence.

While Ifedolapo emphasized that residents should not have to live in constant fear of wildlife and attacks, he called for the immediate implementation of a conservation development plan to clearly define human-wild life boundaries, safeguard lives and property, and promote ecological harmony.