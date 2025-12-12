Nigerian music stars led by Wande Coal, Zlatan, Shoday, and DJ Neptune, are set to ignite fun and thrills at the Nigerian Breweries Plc-backed Goldberg Golden Xmas Concert.

Scheduled to take place on December 13 at the Polo Club, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the 2025 edition reinforces Goldberg’s deep connection to the Southwest – its culture, its music, and its community.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement was made at the brand’s Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail, where the full lineup of performers was unveiled.

Also joining the headliners are Jerry Shaffer and Tolu Daniels – a powerful mix of Afrobeats vocalists, street-pop heavyweights, high-energy DJ and hypemen curated to deliver a night of pure December excitement.

On the night, the Ibadan Polo Club will transform into a vibrant space where the region’s cultural identity, modern sound, and December excitement come together in one unforgettable experience.

For decades, Nigerian Breweries has shaped the heartbeat of December in Nigeria – fueling concerts, carnivals, nightlife, and the festive traditions that have evolved into what the world now recognises as Detty December.

As the season has grown into a N100+ billion cultural and economic force, the company’s brands have remained at the centre of the celebration, driving the energy that brings millions together.

This year, as part of the Nigerian breweries’ Legendary Christmas campaign, the Goldberg brand is taking that legacy further by delivering an electrifying Xmas concert in Ibadan – an experience designed to amplify the spirit of the season and deepen its connection to the Southwest.

Speaking at the press cocktail, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, described “Legendary Christmas” as more than a campaign, but a statement of intent. She said, “Every December, Nigeria transforms into something extraordinary.

What began as a local year-end celebration has evolved into a global cultural export, a season the world now calls Detty December. Our brands have always been part of that energy.

This year, we are taking it a step further by leading the charge, creating experiences across the country that capture the joy, creativity, and togetherness that make this season special.”

The Golden Xmas Concert is expected to draw thousands of music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and Goldberg loyalists from across the region, capturing the spirit of the season and celebrating the identity of the Southwest in its purest form.