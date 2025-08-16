Wande Coal Took Afrobeats To The New Sound –Seyi Sodimu

Sodimu described Wande Coal as a genius, highlighting his exceptional abilities as a singer and songwriter.

He added that though Wande Coal may not be receiving the recognition he deserves in terms of awards or accolades, his music is widely loved and appreciated.

Sodimu concluded that if Wande Coal were operating at full capacity, his impact would be even more significant.

Babyface asked, “Do you think Wande Coal is getting the flowers he deserves?”

Sodimu replied, “What do you mean by flowers, are you talking about streams because people love Wande Coal when they hear his music? So, it’s in context. Any artiste you ask, if you meet any of them, even Burna Boy can attest to Wande Coal’s artistry.

“I’m older than Wande Coal and I know he’s actually operating on 30% and he is still kicking. So, imagine if he was operating on 78%. Wande is a genius. He can sing, he also writes. He is amazing.”