Wande Coal speaks on ‘special relationship’ with Don Jazzy

Afrobeats artiste, Wande Coal, says he has al- ways had a “special bond” with Don Jazzy, the music producer. In a chat with Cool FM, the 37-year-old musician singer opened up on his relationship with Don Jazzy, his former record label boss. Wande Coal said he feels he and the Mavin Records’ head honcho “created the syllabus of music”, owing to their symbiotic relation- ship in the studio.

“Me and Don Jazzy have always had a bond. He knows I always come with energy,” the singer said. “Even in the studio, I’m always pumped. I’m like yo let’s do this sound and then he comes with his own and he always makes sure he kills it. “So it’s like symbiotic. I feel like I and Don Jazzy created the syllabus of mu- sic. We created the syllabus of music and then a lot of people read through that and you know took what they had to take and then create their own.

“And that is what is hap- pening now. There Is no problem with that as long as we are still in here mak- ing magic together with the new generation sounds.” Wande Coal worked with Don Jazzy in the defunct Mo’Hits Records. When Mo’Hits dissolved, he joined the music produc- er at Mavin Records before leaving in 2013.