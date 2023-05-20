New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Wande Coal Returns…

Wande Coal Returns With Legend Or No Legend

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Wande Coal, has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, titled, Legend or No Legend. The album, which will officially drop today, showcases Wande Coal’s versatility as a talented artiste by incorporating a diverse range of Afrobeat sounds, featuring collaborations with superstars such as Wizkid, T-Pain, Olamide, and Fireboy.

Legend or No Legend is Wande Coal’s most personal and introspective album to date, delving into themes of love, loss, and the challenges that come with fame. Wande Coal expressed his thoughts on the album, saying, “This album is a reflection of my growth as an artiste and as a person, and I can’t wait for my fans to connect with it.” Once again, Wande Coal has set a new standard for contemporary Afrobeat music with Legend or No Legend.

The album is poised to become a timeless classic, serving as a testament to his versatility and his ability to create music that resonates with a wide audience.

Read Previous

Emerging Power Brokers Around President-Elect, Tinubu
Read Next

When Waliu Taiwo Was Installed Aare Ona Kakanfo Of Ota, Aworiland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023