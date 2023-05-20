Wande Coal Returns With Legend Or No Legend

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Wande Coal, has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, titled, Legend or No Legend. The album, which will officially drop today, showcases Wande Coal’s versatility as a talented artiste by incorporating a diverse range of Afrobeat sounds, featuring collaborations with superstars such as Wizkid, T-Pain, Olamide, and Fireboy.

Legend or No Legend is Wande Coal’s most personal and introspective album to date, delving into themes of love, loss, and the challenges that come with fame. Wande Coal expressed his thoughts on the album, saying, “This album is a reflection of my growth as an artiste and as a person, and I can’t wait for my fans to connect with it.” Once again, Wande Coal has set a new standard for contemporary Afrobeat music with Legend or No Legend.

The album is poised to become a timeless classic, serving as a testament to his versatility and his ability to create music that resonates with a wide audience.