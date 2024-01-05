Wande Coal Is Love of My Life, Says Wizkid

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, has referred to Wande Coal, the ace musician, as the “love of my life”. In a post via his Instagram story, the 33-year-old shared a picture of himself and the ‘Kpe Paso’ hitmaker at an event.

“Love of my life,” Wizkid captioned one of the photos. The singer, however, did not provide context to his post. The duo had recently collaborated on ‘Ololufe’, the first track off Soundman 2, Wizkid’s newly released extended play (EP). The singer had earlier described Wande Coal as one of his earliest mentors at the nascent period of his music career.

In 2021, the ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker also revealed another personal truth about his relationship with Wande Coal during a performance at his Starboy Live Concert. He appreciated the singer while disclosing that Wande Coal had housed him “when I had nowhere to go”. “I remember when I made my first singles — Holla at Your Boy, Tease Me, Don’t Dull — Wande Coal was always there for me.

He let me sleep in his room when I had nowhere to go. I just want to say a big thank you to that guy,” the singer said. With a huge fanbase, several awards, and honorary mentions, Wizkid and Wande Coal are among the leading names in African music.