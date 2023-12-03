Wana Wana Thrills Fans With Spoken Word Poetry Today

Nigerian writer and poet, Wana Udobang, also known as Wana Wana, is a ready to thrill and entertain guests with her poetic talent today in Lagos. Wana wana who has been a renowned journalist, majorly on the radio said the Souled Out with Wana Wana show is a way to commune and connect with her esteemed fans who has been looking forward to see her perfom on stage.

Souled Out with Wana Wana is an intimate evening of live performance poetry and storytelling. “I have called it a visceral experience of cathersis, transformation and joy. I will be performing your favourite poems from my three albums along with some new ones,” she said.

Wana Wana’s poetry show has experienced a sold out ticket, proving that Nigerians have a good audience with great love for the art of poetry. Wana Udobang, added to her other hobbies and career is also a filmmaker, and television personality.

Her work has appeared on the BBC, Al Jazeera, Huffington Post, BellaNaija, and The Guardian. She has been described as “one of the biggest champions of our new spoken word renaissance, taking a leap into the void.