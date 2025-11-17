WAMCO’s Maureen Ifada Gets 2025 Nigeria Marketing Awards

Maureen Ifada, Marketing Director at FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has been named the Nigeria Marketing Amazon at the 2025 Nigeria Marketing Awards, adding yet another major honour to a year marked by exceptional professional recognition.

Ifada, who has built a remarkable two-decade career in brand building and consumer marketing, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s marketing landscape.

Her leadership has strengthened the positioning of Peak, Three Crowns and other dairy brands, driving campaigns that resonate deeply with Nigerian households and reinforcing FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s dominance in the sector.

This latest award joins an impressive list of honours she has received recently. Earlier in the year, she was celebrated as the Outstanding Marketing Amazon of the Year by Marketing Edge.

She also won Marketing Director of the Year at the Brand Handlers Awards, and was named twice among WIMCA’s Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing and Communications in Nigeria.

Her rising global profile was also acknowledged through her appointment as a judge for the International Content Marketers Award (ICM).

In her acceptance remarks, Ifada dedicated the Nigeria Marketing Amazon award to her team, describing the recognition as “a celebration of shared vision, creativity, and relentless dedication.”

Her win is seen as a strong reaffirmation of the growing influence of women shaping the future of marketing in Nigeria.