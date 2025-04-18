WAMCO Reinforces Need For Quality Dairy Nutrition

Share

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand produced by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has reinforced its commitment to nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition with the introduction of Peak Mini, a smaller, affordable pack of its signature Peak evaporated milk.

The renowned dairy brand further affirmed to providing high-quality dairy products to consumers for over 70 years in the Nigeria dairy industry.

The company also assured that the Peak Mini evaporated milk would provide affordable breakfast within the reach of every home with budget friendly price that will ensure that every home gets thesame rich, creamy taste and highquality nutrition of breakfast that should never be out of budget.

Speaking on this, Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moninnuola Kassim, said: “With Peak Mini, we are directly addressing the challenges many Nigerians face daily, one of which is affordability.

“Our smaller, affordable Peak Mini packs ensure that quality dairy nutrition remains within reach for everyone, regardless of income level.”

She explained that many consumers have had to compromise on nutrition when considering costs, but with Peak Mini, that trade-off is no longer necessary.

“Peak Mini maintains the same premium taste and nutritional benefits in a convenient and cost-effective package. Whether used for breakfast cereals, tea, or other meals, this innovation ensures that consumers no longer need to choose between quality and affordability,” she said.

Kassim added: “At FrieslandCampina WAMCO, we believe that every Nigerian deserves access to quality nutritious dairy products,” adding that “Peak Mini is another step towards fulfilling that mission, providing a practical solution that meets the needs of everyday consumers.”

Share