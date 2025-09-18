WAMCO Introduces Peak Dairy Creamer Into Nigerian Market

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Nigeria’s dairy company, has announced the launch of Peak Dairy Creamer, into the Nigerian market. Specifically, the company stated that the innovative new product was designed to transform ordinary tea and coffee into extraordinary experiences.

Made from high-quality skimmed milk, Peak Dairy Creamer delivers perfect blend with no lumps, Tasty for tea, Good for coffee.

According to the beverage company, “what makes this product different from others is the inclusion of dairy which provides more protein intake and non-dairy creamers thus, making the Peak Dairy Creamer fit into our purpose of nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition while strengthening our portfolio with a more accessible offering to Nigerians.”

Crafted from carefully selected skimmed milk and milk solids to deliver superior good taste and nutrition, Peak Dairy Creamer is a good source of Calcium, Vitamin A & D and comes in a single serve convenient packaging size suitable for individual use, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC noted.

While speaking on the new product launch, the Senior Brand Manager at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Moronke Adisa-Abayomi said: “Peak Dairy Creamer represents our commitment to innovation and quality, meeting our consumers’ needs while considering their pocket. Whether you are starting your day with morning tea or enjoying an afternoon coffee break, Peak Dairy Creamer transforms every sip into a moment of goodness.”