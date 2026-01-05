New Telegraph

WAMCO Engages GDS

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc has appointed Olusanya Adesanya as group director of sales. He was formerly the commercial director at Guinness Nigeria.

He joined Guinness Nigeria in November 2013 as a sales representative and rose to the rank of commercial director, where he led the firm to success by formulating a winning commercial strategy, driving revenue growth and profitable market share, and also unlocking the full potential of the company’s innovation and people to achieve competitive advantage, while sustaining excellence across the business.

Adesanya said: “I am happy to share that I’m starting a new position as director of group sales at FrieslandCampina. We explored the secrets to unlocking market share in a nearsaturated market.

“The algorithm for success is precise: agility, customer obsession, effective commercial footprint, and flawless execution every day, everywhere. These remain relevant also to what we continue to strive and drive flawlessly with the commercial engine in Guinness Nigeria.”

