Wamakko Wins Hearts With Leadership, Generosity – Danbaba

Former Senator Ibrahim Danbaba has attributed Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s enduring popularity to his exemplary leadership and generosity, which, he said, have endeared him to the people of Sokoto State.

Danbaba made the remarks while commissioning the renovated Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque, located within the premises of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Agency.

He expressed gratitude to Senator Wamakko for mentoring him in politics and lauded Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, whom he described as a “project master,” wishing him greater success in his administration.

“Senator Wamakko exemplifies leadership and statesmanship. He has been a pillar of strength and guidance throughout my political journey,” Danbaba stated, adding that Wamakko’s ability to unite people and inspire loyalty speaks volumes of his leadership qualities.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu, in his remarks, called on the people of Sokoto to support his administration’s developmental agenda, emphasizing that unity and cooperation are vital for the state’s progress and prosperity. He also acknowledged the vital role of the Sultanate Council in upholding Islamic values, appreciating their continuous guidance.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the federal government’s support and development initiatives benefiting Sokoto State, praying for the president’s continued success.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla, explained that a selection team had been presented to the Sultanate Council, which approved the most qualified individuals as the Imam, Deputy Imam, and Muazzins to lead Juma’at prayers.

Speaking on behalf of the Sultan, the Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, thanked Allah for the successful renovation and commended the government’s dedication to promoting Islamic values. He emphasized the mosque’s role as a center for spiritual growth and community cohesion.

Malam Bello Buhari Sirirdawa was officially turbaned as Chief Imam of the renovated mosque by the Waziri, and the commissioning ceremony ended with a two-raka’at Juma’at prayer led by the newly appointed Chief Imam.