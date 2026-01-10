Wamakko Urges Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has reiterated his strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring him of continued backing for the President’s policies and programmes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Wamakko stated this on Friday at the Government House, Sokoto, during the official flag-off of the disbursement of mobilisation funds for the reconstruction of the burnt section of the Sokoto Central Market, awarded to indigenous contractors.

The APC leader stated that President Tinubu has consistently supported state governments by ensuring that their statutory allocations are released promptly and without delay, a move he described as critical to effective governance and development at the sub-national level.

Senator Wamakko further revealed that the Tinubu-led administration has made several federal appointments in favour of Sokoto State, noting that such a level of inclusion and representation has never been witnessed in the political history of the state.

According to him, these gestures reflect the President’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and national unity, stressing the need for the people of Sokoto State to appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government.

He therefore reassured the President of the unflinching support of Sokoto State stakeholders for the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, urging citizens to remain steadfast and supportive.

The Senator also used the occasion to commend Governor Ahmad Aliyu for the numerous developmental projects being executed across the state, particularly in infrastructure and economic revitalisation.

He called on the Governor to sustain the momentum, assuring him of the continued support of political leaders and stakeholders in the state.

The event was attended by top government officials, party leaders, traditional rulers, traders, and other stakeholders, who expressed optimism over the reconstruction of the market and the overall direction of governance in the state.

