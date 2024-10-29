Wamakko Thanks Tinubu For Four Gifts To Sokoto 

Share

By launching the 1000 km Illela to Badagry highway project, initiating the livestock reform program, creating the Federal Ministry of Regional Integration and appointing two ministers from Sokoto State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has brought much joy to the people of the state for which they are immensely grateful, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of Sokoto North, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, declared on Monday.

In a letter he wrote to the President, Senator Wamakko said construction of the 1068km Section 1 Phase 1A 3 Lane Sokoto-Badagry single carriage superhighway, which was flagged off at Illela in Sokoto State on Thursday last week “Is the biggest single Federal project to come to Sokoto State in a long time” and was on the drawing board for more than four decades.

“Sokoto State, he said, will immensely benefit because 120 kilometres of the highway falls within the state.

He said the people of the State were also elated by President Tinubu’s remarks at the Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms in Abuja last Thursday, where he reiterated his administration’s commitment to transform the livestock sector from its current subsistence model into a thriving, commercialised industry that significantly contributes to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and provides decent jobs and sustainable livelihoods for our growing population.

The senator said the president listed the country’s livestock resources to include 563 million chicken, 58 million cattle, 124 million goats and 60 million sheep.

“A sizeable proportion of these, he noted, are in Sokoto State so it will greatly benefit from the program, which, if handled very maturely, will have a far-reaching impact on the North and the country generally.

Wamakko, who is a former two-term governor of Sokoto State, also said creating the Federal Ministry of Regional Integration to supervise all the regional development agencies including the North West Development Commission is a step in the right direction which will accelerate regional development in the country.

He also said for the first time, Sokoto State is being represented by two ministers in the Federal Cabinet, a clear demonstration of the love that President Tinubu has for the people of the state.

The senator pledged the state’s continued loyalty to the president and the Federal Government for these gifts.

“He however said “Like Oliver Twist, we are aware that Your Excellency has many more great policy and project gifts in the pipeline for the people of Sokoto State and we would very politely be sending reminders.”

