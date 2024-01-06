Wamakko Seeks More Investments In Industries, Agriculture

The Senator Representing Sokoto Central Senatorial District, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has advised people to engage in farming activities and set up industries to boost the economy of the state.

Senator Wamakko made the plea when he visited an indigenous rice processing mill K.K. Technologies owned by Alhaji Kabiru Mu’azu Jodi, a Sokoto-based businessman.

Jodi while speaking said the rice processing mill was established in 2015 with a production capacity of eight thousand tones of rice daily.

He further informed the senator that, for now, the company is producing 500,000 tones of rice every day, which he said that, was achieved as a result of purchasing modern equipment that can hasten the activities of the company.

He also told the senator that, they are now cultivating paddy rice themselves unlike what was obtained before, when they have to travel far to purchase the materials for processing.

He added that the company has brought modern facilities for quick and easy production, a success he attributed to the fatherly advise of Senator Wamakko.

He explained that, as part of measures to ensure the production of quality and healthy rice, they have collaboration with the federal government agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring hygienic food for human consumption.

He also highlighted some factors that hinder their smooth production which he said, lack of availability and high cost of the raw materials and transportation were some of the challenges facing the company.

He further displayed to the senator the improved seeds that can produce about 12,000 tones of paddy rice far harvest.

He called for more interventions from the government at all levels for the development of the company and the state as a whole.

Speaking, Senator Wamakko expressed delight in the commitment of the management of the company and urged them to maintain the tempo.

The legislator also described the company as one of the best in terms of producing quality rice and charged all well-meaning individuals to join hands with the firm in order to move the state and the country forward.

He further, said that, by engaging in such business the state will be free from security challenges as well as reduce hardship and poverty among people.

He assured to continue to partner with the company toward its success and called on Nigerians to embrace farming for the progress of all.

The lawmaker said the state government will use the company to purchase the commodity so as to encourage them to produce more rice for the economic growth of the state, and the country.

The senator alongside his entourage was later taken around the various sections of the company to see how it operates.