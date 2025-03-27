Wamakko Secures Release Of 60 Inmates In Sokoto

Share

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto Central, has secured the release of 60 inmates, reuniting them with their families.

For over 10 years, Senator Wamakko has been the sole philanthropist, annually spending millions of Naira to pay fines and free inmates with minor offenses.

This year, the Senator has continued this tradition, securing the freedom of 60 inmates to reunite with their families and celebrate Eid while also assisting the government in decongesting detention centers.

The Federal lawmaker representing Sokoto Central Senatorial zone released 60 inmates from various correctional centers after they paid their fines.

At the release ceremony, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Nasir Muhammad Binji, represented by Barrister Umar Aliyu, congratulated the inmates on regaining their freedom.

He praised Senator Wamakko’s commitment to supporting the poor, needy, and less privileged across the state.

Barrister Rashida Muhammad, Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Sokoto State chapter, urged the inmates to avoid engaging in offenses and prayed for Allah to reward Senator Wamakko abundantly.

Senator Wamakko’s representative, Barr. Abdulhamid Zubair, explained that this gesture has been a long-standing part of the Senator’s philanthropic efforts.

He called on the freed inmates to reflect on their past actions and repent.

Each of the 60 freed inmates received N10,000 for transportation back to their respective destinations, courtesy of Senator Wamakko.

